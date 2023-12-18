SimpliFi Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332,011 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

