Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Sold by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1,486.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

