SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 194,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 536,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 364,725 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,196,000 after buying an additional 1,102,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SiriusPoint by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after purchasing an additional 707,690 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 613,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,741 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

