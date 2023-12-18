Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.14

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $34.14, with a volume of 193507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKWD shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 734,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $15,417,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

