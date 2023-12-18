Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMDY. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. 14,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,427. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Featured Stories

