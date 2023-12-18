Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $372.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $373.77.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.