Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.67. 805,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

