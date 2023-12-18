Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,882,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,236. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

