Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $24,557,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 61,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,620. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

