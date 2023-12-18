Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $271,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.76.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,939. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.