Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 517,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,034. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

