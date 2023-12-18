Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $7.79 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 109,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.08. 1,357,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.