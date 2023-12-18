Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130,588. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.