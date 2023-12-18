Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

