Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.47. 210,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

