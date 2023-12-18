Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 715,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 104,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

