Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.04. The stock had a trading volume of 469,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.68 and its 200 day moving average is $226.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

