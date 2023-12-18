Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after buying an additional 3,776,803 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $101.17. 503,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,020. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $101.69.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- C4 Therapeutics blasts off: what’s next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.