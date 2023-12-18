Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 5,992 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,255 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. 2,066,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

