Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 699 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1,486.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.74. 493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $28.74.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

