Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.82 on Monday, hitting $589.50. 2,252,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,636. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $579.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

