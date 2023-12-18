Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $286.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $220.21 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,940 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

