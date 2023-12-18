SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 4.9%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.77 and last traded at $92.39. Approximately 1,652,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,827,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.61.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

