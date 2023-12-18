Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 81550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. Southern Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.1117318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.