SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.91. 25,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

