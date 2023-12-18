SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is Worth Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 1.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,251 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 968,618 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after purchasing an additional 573,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,240,000 after purchasing an additional 478,859 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,115,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.22. 3,361,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,071. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.