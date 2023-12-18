SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $163.21

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.21 and last traded at $163.13, with a volume of 26522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.69.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $618.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.