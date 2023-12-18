SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 8.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 532,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 75,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 393,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 293,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.