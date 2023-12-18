SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,856,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.64. 1,578,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,016. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

