SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Decreased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

