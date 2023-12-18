SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Lifted by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.56. 2,428,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,649. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

