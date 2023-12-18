SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 390,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

