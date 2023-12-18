SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,822 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cwm LLC owned about 0.94% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $146,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 379,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,928. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

