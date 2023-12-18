SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,290 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $46.26. 903,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $46.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

