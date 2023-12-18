SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,133 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $42,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $46.17. 261,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,602. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

