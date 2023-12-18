SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $37,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,322,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,207 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.