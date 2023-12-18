SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,194. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

