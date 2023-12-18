SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,794,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,184,249 shares.The stock last traded at $46.02 and had previously closed at $46.40.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

