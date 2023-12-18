SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.09

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.09 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 8045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.63.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $970.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

