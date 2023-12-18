SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 779,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the previous session’s volume of 174,126 shares.The stock last traded at $40.26 and had previously closed at $40.42.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,058,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,641,000 after acquiring an additional 147,708 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,026,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 314,539 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 457,974 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

