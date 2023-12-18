Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.88. 188,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 660,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

