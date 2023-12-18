Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by William Marsh Rice University

William Marsh Rice University decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 1.2% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. William Marsh Rice University’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.56. 951,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $202.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

