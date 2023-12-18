Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $63.33. 553,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 718,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 284.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 206.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

