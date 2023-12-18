Stairway Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Stairway Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,688 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYG traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,509,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $77.38.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

