Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 411,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,025. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.