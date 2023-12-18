Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.26. 541,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

