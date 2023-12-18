Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.21. 678,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

