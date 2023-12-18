Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.95. 793,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,290. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

