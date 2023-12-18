Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $423.05. 942,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,918. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $426.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.58 and its 200-day moving average is $396.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

