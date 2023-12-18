Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $11.73 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

OTIS traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $89.28. 600,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

